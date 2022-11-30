The Comptroller & Auditor General of India and the Comptroller General of the Republic of Chile signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen institutional and professional capacities and learn from each other’s best practices. The MoU was signed at the Chilean capital of Santiago on Tuesday.

Both sides agreed to support capacity building and share methodologies in public audit and conduct training programmes in their respective countries under the new agreement.

The agreement was formally signed by Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and Jorge Bermudez Soto, the Comptroller General of the Republic of Chile.

Murmu, who is currently on an official visit to Chile, said that it was the right time to enter into a new phase of collaborative engagement and strengthen bilateral cooperation with Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) Chile. He said that SAI India was committed to working closely with SAI Chile while assuring them of support and commitment to synergise the capacity development initiatives and exchange of knowledge and information.

The MoU reaffirms the values and goals that both the supreme audit institutions have shared over a long period and the strong bond that exists between the two nations, he said.

Murmu said that this development will open up many opportunities for exchange of knowledge and experience between the SAIs and foster new cooperation and friendship between the two SAIs.

