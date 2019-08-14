CAI EXPO 2019 begins in Hyderabad on August 16

Construction Architecture & Interior (CAI) EXPO 2019, an annual exhibition that brings together industry players from construction, architecture and interiors, is set to kick off in Hyderabad on Friday.

As a popular event, CAI EXPO has carved a niche for itself in the space. It enables participants to showcase the best, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in interior design.

For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest developments in the industry. From office blocks to high-rise constructions, from residential buildings to embassies, the number of forthcoming infrastructure and construction projects across India is vast and wide-ranging. CAI 2019 is an ideal opportunity to access major developers, contractors and clients procuring work.

CAI brings an amalgamation of exquisitely informative modern technologies and materials in the field of construction, architecture and interior designing. From top quality exhibits, to insightful demonstrations and more, one can discover thousands of smart, stylish and cost-effective ways to design, build or renovate.

The event is powered by K Lite Industries, which believes that CAI is a magnificent platform that offers opportunities to its clients to exhibit and create a name for them in the global market.

The 7th edition of CAI Expo 2019, organised by The Hindu BusinessLine in association with IAds & Events group, will be held at Hitex Exhibition Center from August 16 – 18. The expo will be inaugurated by Guest of Honour Chitra Ramachandran IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Housing Department, Govt. of Telengana, and by Special Guest T Krishna Prasad, IPS, DGP & Chairman, Road Safety Authority, Telengana.

For more details visit www.cai-expo.com / Helpline Nos. 8056867577 & 93425 77908.