CAIT, RAI urge Delhi’s LG to lift weekend curfew and scrap odd-even restrictions on stores

Retailers and traders have urged the Delhi government to ease mobility and economic restrictions and to focus on balancing lives and livelihoods. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Friday shot off letters to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal stating that the restrictions have led to financial strain on the retail industry. Both industry bodies have called for scrapping the odd-even restrictions imposed on markets and to lift the weekend curfew in the capital city, which has been imposed in the wake of the third wave.

This comes as some media reports stated that the Delhi government has recommended lifting weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions on shops and have sought the LG’s nod for the same.

‘Worst days’

“The traders of Delhi are facing acute financial crisis for the last two years. Their savings have gone down since there is continuous outflow of money, while inflow has been reduced to a bare minimum even as they are mandatorily complying with all tax and other statuary obligations. The trading community is currently seeing the worst days of business ,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT in his letter.

Urging the Delhi government to scrap the odd-even system and lift the weekend curfew, Khandelwal added that instead, non-vaccinated citizens should not be allowed to step out of their homes and trade associations should be asked to mandatorily comply with Covid safety protocols at their shops.

CAIT also said that hotels and restaurants should be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity and maintenance of Covid safety protocols.

Dip in new cases

In its statement, the Retailers Association of India, too, pointed out that the pandemic-induced restrictions over the last two years has taken a heavy toll on the economy leading to business. “Keeping in view the definite dip in cases and hospitalisation rate in Delhi since the last week, we urge the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the State government to look at the scenario objectively and lift weekend curfews and odd-even system in markets. This will help maintain the balance between lives and livelihoods,” the retailers industry body added.

‘Leads to crowding’

RAI said that restrictions such as weekend curfews and restricted operating time for stores worsen the financial strain on businesses and lead to crowding, beating the very purpose of such measures. “A more suitable step is a better reinforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places like wearing masks, proper sanitisation and social distancing,” it added.

The industry body also said that the number of hospitalisations should be the criterion that should be considered for implementation of any restrictions as in the case of the Omicron variant hospitalisation rates have been significantly lower compared to earlier variants.