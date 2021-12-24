Economy

CAIT sends advisory to all market associations to take preventive steps

BL New Delhi Bureau December 23 | Updated on December 24, 2021

Industry body has sent an advisory to all the traders association urging them to implement guidelines such as displaying a sign board of ‘No Mask No Sale’

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that it has urged more than 40,000 market associations to take cognizance of Omicron and start taking urgent preventive steps.

Stating that the business community can play a vital role in creating awareness about covid appropriate behaviour, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT said that the industry body has sent an advisory to all the traders association urging them to implement guidelines such as displaying a sign board of “No Mask No Sale”, mandatory vaccination of employees and regular hand sanitisation.

“All employees must be wearing masks at all times. Digital payment should be promoted. Thermal screening of all customers and employees must be done on a regular basis. Appropriate social distancing must be encouraged and crowd must be avoided at shops. Proper queues must be maintained at all times. Number of customers in the shop at one point of time should be capped as per the size of the shop. Any customer with symptoms of cough cold or fever must be returned immediately,” the advisory stated.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry and the State governments or State Disaster Management Authorities have also issued guidelines for State governments and Market Associations respectively, to control the spread of Covid.

In a statement, Khandelwal said that any lockdown will have significant adverse impact on trade and economy of the Country and said that the political parties should also not hold any political rallies at this initial juncture of increase in covid cases to prevent any possible disaster.

Ends

Published on December 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

e-commerce and e-business
Omicron
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like