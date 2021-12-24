CAIT sends advisory to all market associations to take preventive steps

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that it has urged more than 40,000 market associations to take cognizance of Omicron and start taking urgent preventive steps.

Stating that the business community can play a vital role in creating awareness about covid appropriate behaviour, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT said that the industry body has sent an advisory to all the traders association urging them to implement guidelines such as displaying a sign board of “No Mask No Sale”, mandatory vaccination of employees and regular hand sanitisation.

“All employees must be wearing masks at all times. Digital payment should be promoted. Thermal screening of all customers and employees must be done on a regular basis. Appropriate social distancing must be encouraged and crowd must be avoided at shops. Proper queues must be maintained at all times. Number of customers in the shop at one point of time should be capped as per the size of the shop. Any customer with symptoms of cough cold or fever must be returned immediately,” the advisory stated.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry and the State governments or State Disaster Management Authorities have also issued guidelines for State governments and Market Associations respectively, to control the spread of Covid.

In a statement, Khandelwal said that any lockdown will have significant adverse impact on trade and economy of the Country and said that the political parties should also not hold any political rallies at this initial juncture of increase in covid cases to prevent any possible disaster.

