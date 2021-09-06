Captive coal mine companies will have to raise production, says Ministry

The Coal Ministry on Monday asked captive coal mine companies to enhance their production, failing which supply will be regulated.

This along with two other decisions was taken in a review meeting chaired by Power Secretary Alok Kumar. The meeting reviewed the coal stock position at Thermal Power Plants, the production of coal from captive coal mines. This meeting was follow-up to the direction given by Power Minister RK Singh last week. During the meeting, he had asked asked the Power Secretary to explore the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of 10 days of coal stocks for identification of plants to divert coal to plants with extremely depleted stocks,

On Monday, the Ministry in a release said three decisions have been taken in the review meeting. “Captive coal mine companies have been given a notice of one week to increase their production to more than 85 per cent of their targets. If they fail, the supply of linkage coal to such states/Gencos (Power Generation Companies) would be regulated,” the statement said.

The second decision mentioned that those States/DISCOMS (Distribution Company) who procure power from imported coal-based power plants have been given a notice of two weeks to meet their power demand from these plants. “In case of failure, the supply of domestic coal to these Sates would be regulated,” the statement said.

Under the third decision, it was said that power plants having coal stock of more than 10 days but where plant load factor is less than 40 per cent, coal supply would be regulated to the extent of 100 per cent. Further, the coal supply to the power plants having coal stock of more than 18 days will also be regulated to the extent of 100 per cent. The coal supply to the power plants having coal stock ranging from 11 days to 18 days and having PLF (Plant Load Factor) more than 40 per cent will be regulated to the extent of 50 per cent.