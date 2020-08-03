Car-makers hope to ride on festival season demand with new launches

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Most of the car-makers are gearing up for new launches in the upcoming festival season, in the hope of tiding over the Covid-driven slowdown.
At least half a dozen new vehicles are expected to be introduced over the next few months.
With the gradual relaxation of the lockdown across the country, car-makers reported decent volumes in July on a month-on-month basis, mainly driven by semi-urban and rural markets.
Of course, retail demand trends have been varied across States. While some reported improved year-on-year growth trend, States such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been lagging.
But car-makers hope that the expected shift towards personal mobility will accelerate from the festival season. Maruti has seen a significant increase in demand for entry-level cars, at 65 per cent when compared with around 55 per cent earlier, as customers who want to own a vehicle for safety reasons generally look to this segment.
“The upcoming festival season would be critical to reviving consumer sentiment and one can expect most OEMs to target their new launches around that time to support volumes. We expect maximum new launches in the compact UV and crossover segments — in line with consumer preferences. Also, the share of diesel vehicles would decline sharply, in view of the cost implications for BS VI models,” said Subrata Ray, Group Vice President-Corporate Ratings, ICRA.
Hyundai has been exhibiting optimism in the market with the introduction of new models in the past few months. The company has also been receiving good response to its new models, indicating continuing buyer interests.
“Our July 2020 domestic sales volumes were about 98 per cent of July 2019 domestic sales volume, aided by new models such as SUV Creta and Verna as also compact SUV Venue,” pointed out Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
Meanwhile, companies like Kia Motors, Maruti and Tata Motors are lining up their new UV launches. While Maruti’s new petrol variant of S-Cross and Kia’s compact SUV Sonet will be introduced this week, Tata’s UV Gravitas is expected to be launched during the festival season. There will be a few new car introductions too.
Both Maruti and Kia would look to strengthen their position in the UV market with their new models. In volume terms, Maruti has seen a double-digit increase in UV sales in July 2020.
Tata Motors also appeared to have gathered momentum in sales helped by its compact SUV Nexon and its new sedan Altroz.
Industry analysts say July car sales are a sign towards expected normalisation. Car-makers may also increase their inventory for the upcoming festival season. Thus, wholesale numbers are likely to remain strong for the next few months in anticipation of continued improvement in retail trends. However, any further lockdown could postpone revival in vehicle sales.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...