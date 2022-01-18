Carpet exporters to submit data backing demand for higher rates under input duty remission scheme

Carpet exporters are compiling data to back their demand for an increase in rates under the government’s new input duty remission scheme for exporters and will soon submit it to the government, the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) has said

The CEPC had been pushing for an upward revision of rates and removal of value cap under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme, which replaced the MEIS in January 2021, arguing that it did not adequately compensate for all input taxes paid by carpet exporters.

“Finally the council succeeded in getting the desired data from members and the same is under compilation for submission to the government. The council is hopeful of an upward revision and/or removal of value cap of RoDTEP rates,” according to a statement issued by the CEPC on Tuesday after a meeting of its Committee of Administration.

RoDTEP rates

The RoDTEP rates for carpets range between 1.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent of the value of exports, which exporters say is highly inadequate. There are also various caps placed on different categories of carpets implying that the remission cannot exceed the specified caps.

The CEPC also decided to strengthen the ` Kaleen’ label by re-designing, adding a QR Code and extending it branding support in the international markets to create its demand and acceptability globally.

A decision to organise the next India Carpet Expo at the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart in October this year was also taken at the meeting of the Committee of Administration, the statement said.

India accounts for about 40 per cent of worldwide export of handmade carpets, according to government estimates. Total carpet export from India in 2020-21 was valued at $ 1.49 billion