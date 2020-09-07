Caterers, event service providers seek relaxation in guest limit

Battered by the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the wedding, events and exhibition industry has lost nearly ₹5,000 crore worth of business, putting more than five crore families on the verge of unemployment, claimed trade representatives.

Having no events for the past six months, the ₹10,000-crore industry that involves wedding events, corporate and business events and exhibitions has appealed to the government to allow relaxations in mass gatherings to set off a momentum for the sector.

Industry leaders met in Ahmedabad to collectively raise their voice for survival. Representatives of the Federation of All India Catering (FAIC), Event Management Federation, Indian Exhibitors, Conferences and Events Services Association, VPAG, VPEERA, and Mandap Décor, Dyers and Electrical Association, led by industrialists, made requests to the Central and State governments to announce a relief package for this industry and lift the cap of 100 guests for the events.

Special economic package

The industry demanded an announcement of a special economic package that included reduction in GST (ranging between 5 per cent to 28 per cent in different sectors), cash-credit facility and Income Tax waiver for two years. There is so far no relief on any front, the trade representatives informed.

Commenting on the situation, the Federation of All India Catering Association’s President Narendra Somani stated that the limit of 100 persons for an event like wedding is not sufficient. “Because in Indian tradition, a marriage is one of the major celebrations of a lifetime, therefore, people love to celebrate it in a grandeur manner with utmost enthusiasm by inviting near and dear ones and guests. Thus, we demand that the governments should increase this guest limit.”

The Founder and President of ‘The Event Management Federation’, Jaideep Mehta, informed that despite government efforts to unlock the country and bring the economic activities gradually on track, the sector of wedding, events and exhibition has not been able to take benefit of the unlock guidelines.

If concrete, proper relief and revival measures are not taken, then it is likely that the industry would be left with no option but make a total closure, leaving millions of family unemployed, the trade representatives expressed fears.

Those connected to the sector include caterers, event planners, florists, tent and pavilion contractors, furniture, transporters, light and sound service contractors, photographers and videographers, printers, commercials, printers, various musicians, performing artists, beauticians, jewellers, clothes merchants, event planners, tour operators, hotels, banquet-halls, party plots and many more. Thus, any kind of announcement by the government will affect a wide section of society.

“We request the government to increase the guest limit for the upcoming marriage season starting November. This will help people to plan for their functions with clarity,” the trade representatives voiced.