CBDT chief Mody gets another 3-month extension

The Union government has decided to further extend the term of the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Pramod Chandra Mody, by three more months.

This is the third extension for Mody. The CBDT is the apex policy-making body for Income Tax and works under the Finance Ministry. Mody’s extension came a day after his reporting head Ajay B Pandey (designated Finance Secretary and holding charge of the Revenue Department) was denied extension on his superannuation.

Mody is a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer. He became Chairman on February 14, 2019. He was to retire on August 31, but was given a year’s extension till August 31, 2020. He goy a second extension for six months that was scheduled to end on Sunday.