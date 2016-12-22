CBDT identifies 67.45 lakh potential non-filers in 2015-16

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
Cracking the whip on tax evaders, the Income-Tax Department has identified 67.45 lakh potential non-filers in the assessment year 2015-16.
“They have carried out high value transactions in the financial year 2014-15 but did not file return of income for the relevant assessment year of 2015-16 (or financial year 2014-15),” said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a statement on Thursday.
The systems directorate of the CBDT used data analytics carried out by the Non-filers Monitoring System to weed out the names of the potential non-filers.
The CBDT said the information on the non-filers would be available on its e-filing portal to the specific PAN holder.
“The PAN holder will be able to respond electronically and retain a copy of the submitted response for record purpose,” it said, stressing that it would pursue the non-filers vigorously till all the high potential non-filers are covered.
Hoping to increase its revenue collections by improving tax compliance and widening the taxpayer base, the CBDT has been keeping a close tab on non-filers.
Data with the department through the non-filers monitoring system reveal that the number of non-filers has increased substantially from 12.19 lakh in 2013 to 58.95 lakh in 2015.
In its annual action plan for the year, the CBDT had identified non-filers as a key issue to be addressed and had also advised field formations to impose penalty and initiate prosecution in appropriate cases.
“Ensuring compliance from identified non-filers with potential tax liabilities is key to widening of tax base,” it had said, adding that assessing officers must issue letters to such assessees within 15 days of being assigned the case.
