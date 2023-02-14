The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified six income tax return (ITR) forms for assessment year 2023-24 (financial year 2022-23). It has also notified ITR-V (verification form) income tax return acknowledgement.

The forms will come into effect from April 1, 2023, a CBDT notification said.

Ved Jain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, says these forms are for various classes of taxpayers. This is not in line with the Finance Minister’s proposal in Budget 2023 for a next-generation common ITR for all taxpayers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said: “It has been the constant endeavour of the Income Tax Department to improve taxpayers’ services by making compliance easy and smooth. Our taxpayers’ portal received a maximum of 72 lakh returns in a day; processed more than 6.5 crore returns this year; average processing period reduced from 93 days in financial year 13-14 to 16 days now; and 45 per cent of the returns were processed within 24 hours. We intend to further improve this, roll out a next-generation common IT return form for taxpayer convenience, and also plan to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism.”

Seven types of forms

Currently, there are seven types of ITR forms for various categories of taxpayers. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu undivided families (HUFs) and firms with income up to ₹50 lakh from business and profession. ITR-2 is filed by those with income from residential property; ITR-3 is for income as profits from business/ profession; ITR-5 and 6 are filed by limited liability partnerships (LLPs) and businesses, respectively; and ITR-7 is filed by trusts.

Normally, the due date for individual and HUF (whose books of accounts are not required to be audited) is July 31. It is October 31 for businesses requiring audit and November 30 for businesses required to report transfer pricing

If the return is filed after the due date, interest must be paid under Section 234 A at the rate of 1 per cent per month or part month on the unpaid tax amount. There is also a late fee of ₹5,000 under Section 234F, which shall be reduced to ₹1,000 if the income is below ₹5 lakh.

Loss adjustment

Losses from the stock market, mutual funds, properties, or businesses can be carried forward and adjusted with the next year’s income, which can significantly lower the tax liability. Loss adjustment is permitted only when declared in ITR and filed with the income tax department before deadline.

If one misses the ITR filing due date, a ‘belated return’ can be filed later with payment of late fee and interest; however, losses cannot be carried forward for future adjustments. The income tax department has specified December 31 as the due date for the belated return (unless extended by the government).