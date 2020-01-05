CBDT notifies IT return forms for certain individuals, firms for AY 2020-21

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified two income tax return forms—SAHAJ (ITR-1) and SUGAM (ITR-4)—for certain individuals with regard to assessment year 2020-21.
While ITR-1 is mainly for salaried individuals, ITR-4 is for individuals with business income and also for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and partnership firms.
Commenting on the latest CBDT move, Amit Maheshwari, Partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP, a CA firm, said :”The ITR forms have been notified well in advance in order to give taxpayer more time to collate various information and file returns on a timely basis. This seems to be done to deter taxpayer from seeking extensions every year”.
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, a law firm, said these two newly notified forms are however inapplicable to individuals / HUF who “owns a house property in joint ownership with two or more persons”. Also, high spenders who are required to file their return of income under newly inserted 7th proviso to Section 139(1) cannot file return in ITR-1, he said.
“The newly notified forms would not apply to tax filers who own house property in joint ownership with two or more persons and also high spenders and notified persons who have deposited cash in excess of one crore in one or more current accounts during the year”, Chawla said.
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolio Rajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
Investors with a medium- to long- term perspective can consider buying the stock of Coromandel International, ...
The fund holds a well-diversified portfolio, with stakes in top holdings not exceeding 4-7%
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...