CBDT notifies rule for computing short term capital gain, written-down value

The Income Tax Department has notified new rules for computation of short-term capital gains and written-down value where companies have obtained depreciation on goodwill. According to experts, companies in the pharma sector and start-ups, which went for merger & acquisition will be impacted due to this rule.

Finance Act 2021 has brought an amendment that ‘goodwill’ will no more be regarded as an ‘intangible asset’ and depreciation would be not be available with effect from April 2020. The memorandum, explaining the provisions in the Finance Bill, says it is seen that goodwill, in general, is not a depreciable asset and in fact depending upon how the business runs, goodwill may see appreciation or in the alternative no depreciation to its value. “Therefore, there may not be a justification of depreciation on goodwill in the manner there is a need to provide for depreciation in case of other intangible assets or plant & machinery,” it said.

Keeping this in mind, it was proposed to amend section 50 of the Act to provide that in a case where goodwill of a business or profession formed part of a block of asset for the assessment year beginning on April 1, 2020, and depreciation has been obtained by the assessee under the Act, the written down value of that block of asset and short-term capital gain, if any, shall be determined in the manner as may be prescribed.

New rule

Now, in order to implement this, a new Rule 8AC has been inserted in the Income Tax Rules 1962. It provides for a computation mechanism to tax the impact of such removal, deeming it as a transfer. A July 7 notification states that where the value of net goodwill removed from the block is in excess of the opening written down value as on April 1, 2020, such excess will now be offered to tax as Short-Term Capital Gain. But cases where goodwill was the only asset in the block, there will be no impact.

Aravind Srivatsan, Partner & Tax Leader with Nangia Andersen LLP said that India Inc has witnessed a record number of M&A (Merger and Acquisition) deals and emergence of Indian unicorns with intangibles fetching substantial value in these transactions.

Transactions done in the past five years in sectors such as pharma, life sciences, start-ups lining for IPO would have to closely evaluate the financial impact of this amendment. Companies, where typically, the goodwill has not been substantially depreciated by April 2020, need to immediately quantify their tax impact.

“The impact for such corporates is that now short-term capital gain taxes need to be computed and be paid before filing of return of income for FY21. Further corporates who have not elected for the lower tax rate regime should also closely evaluate the financial impact of this rule change,” he said.

Businesses have been allowed to file returns for FY21 by November 30 as against October 31 due to pandemic.