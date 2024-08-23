Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) has instructed all divisional heads to ‘strictly adhere’ to the guidelines by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) related to the periodic review of government employees to see their suitability in the job. Such a review may result in premature retirement.

“All field formations are directed to strictly adhere to the DoPT guidelines dated August 28, 2020 and June 27, 2024 and regularly conduct periodic review of Government Employees in time bound manner,” a communication sent to all Principal Chief Commissioners, Principal Director Generals, Chief Commissioners and Director Generals under CBIC said.

For officers and employees of Central Government, there is a provision for pre-mature retirement (popularly known as Compulsory Retirement Scheme or CRS). While Rule 56 J&I of Fundamental Rules prescribes mechanisms for government servants in Group A, B and C category, Rule 48 of CCS Pension Rules is meant for other government servants.

Under these rules, the government may, at any time after a government servant has attained the age of 50/55 years or completed 30 years of service, retire him pre-maturely in public interest. The employees will get a three-month notice period or three months of pay and allowance. A review committee considers cases and suggests names based on various parameters, mainly doubtful integrity and ineffectiveness. The government has maintained that premature retirement of Government servants under these rules is not a penalty.

CBIC communication mentioned that the DoPT Secretary called a meeting regarding the periodic review of Central Government Employees on August 14. During the meeting, the Secretary raised concern that many Ministries are not adhering to guidelines of periodic review. “In order to strengthen the administration at all levels and to achieve efficiency, economy and speed on disposal of Government functions, review of the performance of the Government Employees under the provisions of FR 56(J) is essential,” the communication said.

Review Committee for Group A officers is headed by the CBIC Chairman, while for Group B, the head would be an Additional Secretary or a Joint Secretary level officer. In the case of non-gazetted employees, the committee is headed by a Joint Secretary level or Departmental Head. Representation can be made before a committee headed by a Secretary to the Government of India and nominated by the Cabinet Secretary.

Earlier, in June this year, DoPT requested all Ministries/Departments to direct the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)/Banks, Autonomous Institutions and Statutory bodies under their administrative control to undertake the exercise of periodic review of employees under the relevant provisions. “This is to ensure that the employees with doubtful integrity or found to be ineffective are not allowed to continue in Government,” it said. The OM further urged the submission of the monthly report on action taken by the 15th of every month from July.