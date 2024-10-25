The Finance Ministry on Friday said that various wings of the Customs department have jointly destroyed a total of around 49 lakhs cigarettes of foreign origin, around 73 Kgs of NDPS drugs (Heroin, Cocaine, Ganja, Charas, etc), Gutkha/ Pan Masala and eCigarettes.

The value of destroyed Drugs, Cigarettes etc. is ₹460 crore approx and the exercise has been undertaken as part of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) #SpecialCampaign4.0.

These goods were seized by the Customs department for violation of Customs Act, NDPS Act and the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act.

The destruction process was carried out on October 25, 2024 in a safe and non-hazardous manner at a waste management facility at Delhi in presence of Harbinder Kaur Prasad, Commissioner of Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate and Vishal Pal Singh, Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General).