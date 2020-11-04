CCEA approves ₹1,810-crore investment for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I hydel project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the investment of ₹1,810.56 crore for the 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on the Sutlej river. The project will be situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

“This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually. The construction will result in direct and indirect employment to around 2,000 persons and will contribute to overall socio-economic development of the State. The Project Affected Families will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told journalists after the Cabinet meeting.

“The project would also lead to reduction of 6.1 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide from the environment annually, thus contributing to improvement in air quality,” he added.

An official statement said that Himachal Pradesh will benefit with free power worth around ₹1,140 crore from the Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project, during the Project Life Cycle of 40 years.

This project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with support from the centre and state governments.

Grid stability

“The hydel project will be commissioned within a span of 62 months. The power will help in providing grid stability and will improve the power supply position,” an official statement said.

Multiple MoUs

The Union Cabinet gave its approval for the Ministry of Communications to sign an agreement with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports . Another MoU for India-UK was between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), India and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) on cooperation in the field of medical Product Regulation.

A MoU between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of health and medicine was also approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet was also informed about the signing of a MoU between Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias, Spain to develop scientific and technical collaborations in the astronomy field.