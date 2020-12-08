CCI allows State govt to take full control of Odisha Power Generation Corporation

The Competition Commission of India has allowed the State government to fully take control of the Odisha Power Generation Corporation by buying shares of AES Corporation held in the company.

Under the proposed deal, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) will acquire the shares of AES Corporation, USA in Odisha Power.

This approval is under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, an official statement said.

Odisha Hydro is a State PSU engaged in the business of generation of power from hydroelectric and solar. Odisha Power is a joint venture with the State government holding 51 per cent shareholding and AES Corporation 49 per cent . This JV is engaged in the business of generation of power from coal based thermal power plants as well as mini hydro power projects.

Under the approved deal, OHPC will acquire the 49 per cent equity shares in OPGC from AES. Effectively, the Odisha government will have complete control of the joint venture company after this deal.

Separate order

In another unrelated order, CCI approved the acquisition of certain assets of the Prestige Group by affiliates of Blackstone Group Inc. An official statement said that these affiliates of Blackstone Group Inc do not have any business operations, in India or worldwide. The Prestige Group is engaged in the business of real estate development in India. They have a diversified portfolio of real estate development projects in key segments such as residential, commercial and hospitality across several cities in India.