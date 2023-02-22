The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of 100 percent of equity capital and sole control of VGP Holdings LLC by Gateway Velocity Holding Corp (Gateway).

“Commission approves proposed acquisition of 100 percent of the issued and outstanding share capital and sole control of VGP Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Valvoline Inc by Gateway Velocity Holding Corp, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)”, the CCI tweeted late on Wednesday. The deal value was not disclosed.

Gateway is a newly formed corporation in Delaware, U.S. corporation. It is a holding company and does not have any business activities in India or elsewhere. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aramco Overseas Company B.V. (AOC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco).

Global products business

Saudi Aramco is primarily engaged in prospecting, exploring, drilling, and extracting hydrocarbon substances and processing, manufacturing, refining and marketing these substances. In India, it is primarily engaged in the marketing and selling of hydrocarbons and derivatives (including polyethylene, polypropylene, resins, lubricants and base oils).

VGP Holdings LLC is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Delaware. Following a pre-closing reorganisation, Valvoline Inc. will transfer one of its two business segments i.e. Global Products Business, to the VGP Holdings.

The Global Products Business sells Valvoline and other branded and private label engine and automotive preventive maintenance products in several countries. VGP Holdings sells lubricants, coolants and AdBlue (diesel exhaust fluid) in India.