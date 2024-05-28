Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod for the proposed de-merger of the hotels business of ITC Ltd into ITC Hotels Ltd.
“Commission approves demerger of Hotels Business of ITC Ltd to its wholly-owned subsidiary ITC Hotels Ltd,” CCI said in a post at platform “X”.
In August 2023, ITC Board had approved the demerger of its hotels business into a separate entity. Shareholders of ITC are to get one share in the soon-to-be-listed hotel entity for every 10 shares held by them in ITC Ltd.
ITC shareholders are scheduled to meet on June 6 to consider and approve the demerger proposal.
Meanwhile, in another transaction, CCI has approved the right to nominate a director on the board of directors of Embassy Office Parks REIT by the APAC Company XXIII Ltd and Kotak Performing RE Credit Strategy Fund.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.