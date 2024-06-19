The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination involving realignment of interests, legal ownership, and management of various entities within the Godrej group.

The proposed combination relates to realignment of interests, legal ownership, and management of various entities within the Godrej group pursuant to an inter-se arrangement between the members of the family branches viz., Adi Godrej and family (ABG Family), Nadir Godrej and family (NBG Family), Jamshyd Godrej and family (JNG Family) and SmitaCrishna and family (SVC Family).

Such realignment will take place in accordance with the family settlement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (FSA) executed by the family branches (proposed combination).

The target enterprises forming part of the proposed combination include: (i) the GILAC Group Entities and (ii) G&B Group Entities.

GILAC Group Entities include: (a) Godrej Industries Limited (b) Godrej Consumer Products Limited (c) Godrej Properties Limited (d) Godrej Agrovet Limited (e) Godrej Seeds & Genetics Limited (f) Innovia Multiventures Private Limited (g) Astec LifeSciences Limited and (h) Anamudi Real Estates LLP.

G&B Group Entities include (a) Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; (b) Godrej Holdings Private Limited; (c) Godrej Infotech Limited; and (d) RKN Enterprises.