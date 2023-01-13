With the Competition Commission of India (CCI) continuing to be headless and quorum-less for the last three months, putting approval of M&A deals on hold and potentially derailing PE/ VC and FDI flows, legal experts have suggested that CCI invoke ‘doctrine of necessity’ to overcome the requirement of quorum.

As per the Competition Act, 2002, CCI can transact its business through meetings provided the quorum of such meetings has to be a minimum of three members. Currently, CCI only has two members and the senior most member is also acting as Chairperson.

Legal experts pointed out that it is not uncommon for regulatory and adjudicatory bodies to be without the requisite quorum as the Governments often delay appointments to such Bodies.

To overcome the vacuum created by vacancies, constitutional courts have invoked ‘doctrine of necessity’ to enable regulators to carry out essential regulatory and adjudicatory functions, Manas Chaturvedi, a competition law expert, said.

Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, said that the ‘doctrine of necessity’ is themed around the principle that justice must not only be done but must also appear to be done. “In the given circumstances, one may contend that this doctrine be invoked but allegation of bias can always be assailed; though necessity excludes bias. Invocation of such rule may be felt expedient in the given circumstances but certainly is not a sustainable alternative,” Chawla said.

Malhar Desai, a competition law expert, said the issue was put to rest authoritatively by Delhi High Court in 2019 in Mylan Laboratories case where the issue was whether Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB), which is required by its parent statute to have one judicial member and one technical member, can adjudicate appeals in the absence of the technical member.

The Delhi High Court first rued the vacancies in IPAB and observed: “This Court is pained to note that no Technical Member (Copyright) has been appointed till date. The post of Technical Member (Patents) is lying vacant since 04th May, 2016 whereas the post of Technical Member (Trade Marks) is lying vacant since 05th December, 2018. IPAB has only one Technical Member relating to Plant Varieties Protection. About 3935 cases are pending adjudication before IPAB across all its Benches. However, cases relating to trademarks, copyrights and patents are not being taken up as there is no Technical Member relating to those specialties. The term of a patent is only 20 years and in many cases, due to lack of quorum, the patents have expired and the matters have become infructuous and rights of parties have been severely prejudiced”.

Ensuring continuity

Thereafter, the Delhi High Court in no uncertain terms held that ‘doctrine of necessity’ can be applied in the case to ensure continuity of urgent work of IPAB and held:

“This Court is of the view that the doctrine of necessity has to be invoked in the present case. The legislative intent is of the continuity of IPAB and not its cessation because of a vacancy in its technical membership. If the post of the Technical Member is lying vacant, IPAB can proceed to hear the urgent matters and the orders passed would not suffer invalidity on the ground of lack of Coram”.

Legal experts are of the view that it is strange that neither stakeholders have pressed CCI to invoke this doctrine nor did it occur to CCI to apply this doctrine to process important and time-bound merger filings.

Plea to Centre

In a related development, the Centre has received multiple representations from stakeholders urging for promulgation of an Ordinance to amend competition law to dispense with quorum requirement.

Considering the representations, the government is now having a rethink over its plan to scrap the shortlisted names recommended by the Selection Committee for appointment of Chairperson. Given the pressure to appoint a new Chairperson at the helm of CCI, the Centre is now mulling appointment of a CCI chief out of the existing panel (names earlier shortlisted) recommended by the selection panel.