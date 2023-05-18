Close on the heels of Centre appointing a new Chairperson, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has formally notified the setting up of its regional offices across the country.

The offices are in Chennai (southern region), Kolkata (Eastern region) and Mumbai (western region).

With the regional offices getting formally notified, stakeholders can now approach the regional offices without having to come to Delhi for their competition law related work, sources said. This move would significantly help start-ups, saving both travel cost and time, they added.

The Southern Regional Office in Chennai will have territorial jurisdiction of the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The Eastern Regional Office in Kolkata would exercise jurisdiction over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Western Regional Office in Mumbai will exercise jurisdiction over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

However, in the case of Northern region, there is no change and stakeholders will have to approach the CCI Delhi office, sources added.

As per the CCI notification, the Chennai regional office was set up on February 26, 2021.

While the Kolkata regional office’s effective date is May 20, 2022, in the case of Mumbai Regional Office, it is October 6, 2022.