Close on the heels of the Centre appointing a new Chairperson for the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Competition watchdog has invited applications for the post of Secretary to the Commission.

The Secretary post has been lying vacant since March 8, 2022 when Sugata Ghosh Dastidar was relieved from this post. He had been serving this post since December 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, the CCI has in the latest order — issued on Wednesday — inviting applications for the CCI Secretary post made it clear that only eligible officers of the Central Government or the State governments can apply for the post. They can be considered either on deputation basis or on promotion basis.

This would mean that private sector candidates are ineligible to apply for the post.

CCI has now specified that August 7 would be the last day for applicants to send in their applications.

Also, it has now been clarified that applicants who had submitted applications in response to the earlier advertisement issued on August 1, 2022 would have to submit fresh applications.

In case of selection on deputation basis, the appointment to the post will be made for a period of three years , which can be extended upto seven years.

In the case of CCI, the Secretary is the nodal officer on behalf of the Commission for making or receiving all statutory communications, entering into any formal relationships, including signing of any memorandum or arrangement with competition authority or any agency of any foreign country, with the prior approval of the Commission and the Central Government.

