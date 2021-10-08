CEA to return to academia after finishing 3-year stint

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Finance Ministry, on Friday, said that he has decided to return back to academia after the completion of his three-year tenure.
It maybe recalled that government had, on December 7, 2018, appointed him as CEA for three years.
Subramanian, who was a professor at Indian School of Business prior to his appointment as CEA, is a PhD from Chicago-Booth, a top-ranking IIT-IIM alumnus, and also a leading expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.
“I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my three-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India. To get an opportunity to serve one’s nation is an absolute privilege….so while being conscious of the enormous privilege bestowed on me, I will happily return back to serving the country as a researcher after fulfilling my three-year commitment,” said Subramanian in a statement on Friday. Ever since he assumed office as CEA, Subramanian has been the main architect of the Economic Surveys, published by the Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget. The theme of the surveys largely resonated with the new transformed India that scaled larger heights in a liberalised economic environment.
“India is witnessing dramatic change. ….To be at the helm during such a time of spectacular change is an incredible honour that I will cherish forever,” the statement added.
With Subramanian announcing his decision to return to academia, the government will now have to begin the process to search for a new CEA in the coming days.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...