CEA to return to academia after finishing 3-year stint

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Finance Ministry, on Friday, said that he has decided to return back to academia after the completion of his three-year tenure.

It maybe recalled that government had, on December 7, 2018, appointed him as CEA for three years.

Subramanian, who was a professor at Indian School of Business prior to his appointment as CEA, is a PhD from Chicago-Booth, a top-ranking IIT-IIM alumnus, and also a leading expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

“I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my three-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India. To get an opportunity to serve one’s nation is an absolute privilege….so while being conscious of the enormous privilege bestowed on me, I will happily return back to serving the country as a researcher after fulfilling my three-year commitment,” said Subramanian in a statement on Friday. Ever since he assumed office as CEA, Subramanian has been the main architect of the Economic Surveys, published by the Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget. The theme of the surveys largely resonated with the new transformed India that scaled larger heights in a liberalised economic environment.

“India is witnessing dramatic change. ….To be at the helm during such a time of spectacular change is an incredible honour that I will cherish forever,” the statement added.

With Subramanian announcing his decision to return to academia, the government will now have to begin the process to search for a new CEA in the coming days.