Cement demand improves, volumes begin to bounce back

Overall cement demand in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal has improved and the volumes have bounced back, according to Motilal Oswal sector outlook on cement.

In its report, it states, while in the North and West regions there have been price hikes, the South and East were on the decline. It’s channel checks indicate that the seasonal uptick in demand is playing out, with volumes bouncing back strongly from the weakness seen in the early January.

With about 10 per cent YoY growth in volumes in 3QFY21, the research firm expects volumes to grow 18–20 per cent YoY in 4QFY21 supported by the low base of 4QFY20 where volumes had declined 13 per cent YoY due to the Government-mandated lockdown in March.

The demand has been strong in February (over 8-10 per cent YoY), led by continued strong demand in East, North, and Central and revival in West. However, the demand remains weak in South.

The demand in East has been particularly strong, supported by preelection spending in West Bengal and strong industrial and infra demand in Odisha. And in North and Central region, it has also improved in February supported by a receding winter season, which has improved the pace of construction work.

The demand in West has rebounded strongly, led by recovery in urban real estate and construction. Maharashtra volumes are now on the rise for the first time since the pandemic.

In the South, the demand has remained weak on a YoY basis, but improved sequentially, driven by a strong uptick in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Cement industry in South has exhibited a strong production discipline in the past year, in the face of weak volumes.

The prices in South are still up by Rs 30/bag (or 9 per cent) YoY to Rs 371/bag in February 2021, led by hikes taken over in Apr–May’20. Prices are up 11 per cent/12 per cent/12 per cent/3 per cent YoY in Andhra Pradesh / Tamil Nadu / Karnataka / Kerala.

In North, the prices are up by 2 per cent MoM (flat YoY) to Rs 378/bag, led by an Rs 5–10/bag hike across the region, supported by high plant utilization (90 per cent). The prices in Central, however, have been flat MoM at Rs 349/bag (up 3 per cent YoY).

The demand in West has rebounded strongly, led by recovery in urban real estate and construction. Maharashtra volumes are now growing for the first time since the pandemic. Demand in Gujarat has also been strong at 5–10 per cent YoY.

Price in East has declined Rs 50/bag or 15 per cent since May’20. In February, while West Bengal witnessed a price increase of Rs 5/bag, price has been flat in other states. Average price in East is down 11 per cent YoY to Rs 273/bag (flat MoM).