Cement industry can boost India’s export trade: CMA President

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
The Indian cement industry, which is only next to China with 545 million tonnes of annual cement production capacity, has the potential to tap into the export market with some support from the government, according to Cement Manufacturers’ Association.
For the first time in its 16-year history, Green Cementech 2020, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), washosted online.
Mahendra Singhi, President, Cement Manufacturers’ Association, and Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, said: “The cement industry in India is already aligned with the new vision of self reliance (atmanirbharta) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With thr right policies in place and support from the government, the Indian cement industry can even increase its production capacity and contribute significantly to India’s global trade and exports.”
The country’s cement industry is among the world’s most energy-efficient industries, in terms of specific energy consumption.
The cement sector is atmanirbhar and with the support from the government it will get bigger and stronger, he said.
Philip Mathew, Chairman, Green Cementech 2020, and Head, Cement Manufacturing Excellence (Asia), LafargeHolcim, in the theme address said: “Urbanisation could double in the next 20 years, leading to increased demand for housing, infra and cement consumption. The cement industry has to meet this challenge with sustainability in mind. To its advantage, the cement industry is perfectly transparent in sharing best practices and latest knowledge within the sector.”
Apart from attracting national and international leaders of the cement industry, Green Cementech is a major congregation point for companies small and large, to exhibit their latest and best products and technologies. This year, the exhibition was hosted online, with participants having access to digital kiosks of participating companies.
Each year since 2004, Green Cementech brings together the best minds in the industry to share insights and discuss the way forward.
The three-day conference was held on a virtual platform this year as per the safeguards followed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The CII GreenCo Platinum award was given to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, and Gold awards went to ACC Wadi Cement Works and JK Cement Works.
A digital library has been added to access CII’s publications for the sector--Energy Benchmarking, Low Carbon Technology Roadmap and Waste Heat Recovery Manual.
