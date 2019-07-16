CEA draws up plans to boost power distribution infra

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has anticipated a 40 per cent increase in power distribution infrastructure till 2022.

The projection of a 38 per cent increase in distribution substation capacity, 32 per cent increase of distribution transformation capacity and an increase in different type of feeder lengths by 27-38 per cent till 2022 have been made in the Draft Distribution Perspective Plan for the power sector.

A Power Ministry statement said, “The draft plan is the first ever plan at the distribution level which has been prepared by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the guidance of the Ministry of Power. Till now, the Central Government has been preparing Perspectives Plans for Generation and Transmission Sectors under the aegis of the National Electricity Plan. The distribution plan keeps the needs of consumers at the centre of its focus.”

The Distribution plan is aimed at sustaining the goal of 24x7 uninterrupted power for all with increasing demand of electricity by consumers. The plan lays emphasis on 100 per cent metering of all consumers and providing an electricity connection on demand.

The plan also envisages conversion of all electricity consumer meters into smart meters in prepaid mode within the next three years. Smart metering would empower consumers with tools to help them conserve energy and plan their electricity usage in an efficient and optimum manner, the statement added.