The Centre on Tuesday said it has allocated 39,600 MW of domestic solar polysilicon (PV) module manufacturing capacity to 11 firms, including Reliance, Tata Power Solar, and Avaada under the second tranche of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The total outlay under PLI scheme for high-efficiency solar PV modules (tranche-II) is ₹14,007 crore. Manufacturing capacity totalling 7,400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024; 16,800 MW capacity by April 2025 and 15,400 MW by April 2026, the Power Ministry said in a statement.

Tranche-II is expected to bring in an investment of ₹93,041 crore and will generate a total of 1,01,487 jobs with 35,010 getting direct employment and 66,477 being indirectly employed, it added.

In November last year, the government floated a proposal inviting bids worth ₹19,500 crore from solar PV module manufacturers for setting up manufacturing capacities for high efficiency modules under the PLI scheme.

Successful bidders

In the first category, which is the P+W+C+M (polysilicon + wafers + cells + modules), a total of 15,400 MW capacity has been awarded to Reliance (6,000 MW), Indosol (6,000 MW) and First Solar (3,400 MW). Similarly in the second category, (W+C+M), a total of 16,800 MW of manufacturing capacity has been awarded to Waree (6,000 MW), ReNew (4,800 MW), Avaada (3,000 MW), Grew (2,000 MW) and JSW (1,000 MW).

In the last category (C+M), companies such as Tata Power Solar (4,000 MW), Vikram Solar (2,000 MW) and AMPIN (1,000 MW) have been awarded a total of 7,400 MW.

Self reliance

“The PLI scheme has proved to be a watershed event in India’s renewable landscape resulting in around 48 GW domestic module manufacturing capacity within the next three years,” Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said.

The scheme has boosted government’s efforts to reduce not only the impact of global supply chain shocks but also India’s import dependence adhering to Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said: “With the allocation of 3,000 MW by MNRE, Avaada Group will play a pivotal role in India’s green energy transition. This initiative will foster energy security, economic growth and a cleaner environment. The participation of leading solar modules manufacturers showcases the enormous potential of the PLI scheme in revolutionising India’s renewable energy landscape.”