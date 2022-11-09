To allow exporters engaging in rupee trade to benefit from existing export promotion schemes, the Centre has introduced changes in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) for grant of exports benefits for export realisations in Indian rupees per RBI guidelines issued in July 2022.

The decision will facilitate and ease international trade transactions in Indian rupees, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

“The Centre has made suitable amendments in the FTP and Handbook of Procedures to allow for international trade settlement in Indian rupees i.e., invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports / imports in Indian rupees,” the release stated. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade had earlier issued notifications to permit invoicing, payment and settlements exports and imports in INR in sync with RBI’s circular on rupee trade issued on July 11 2022.

“In continuation to the above notification, changes have been introduced under Para 2.53 of the Foreign Trade Policy, for grant of exports benefits/fulfilment of Export Obligation under the Foreign Trade Policy, for export realisations in Indian rupees as per the RBI guidelines dated 11th July 2022,” the release added.

Updated provisions

The updated provisions for export realisation in Indian rupees will cover imports for exports, export performance for recognition as `Status Holders’, realisation of export proceeds under Advance Authorisation (AA) and Duty Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) schemes and realisation of export proceeds under Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme.

“Given the rise in interest in internationalisation of Indian rupee, the given policy amendments have been undertaken to facilitate and to bring ease in international trade transactions in Indian upees,” the statement pointed out.

