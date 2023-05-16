The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ravneet Kaur, a 1988 batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, as the Chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

She has been appointed for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.

Kaur’s appointment comes nearly seven months after the erstwhile full time Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office on October 20 last year. Her appointment is significant as it will ensure quorum for CCI and help the competition watchdog to take critical actions against big tech and those found to have indulged in anti competitive conduct, said CCI observers.

Although the government had initiated the process of finding a successor to Gupta in July last year, the entire process was faced with challenges prompting the government to go in for a second round of selection after scrapping the first round.

The Centre had on October 25 last year appointed Sangeetha Verma, Member, as an interim Chairperson of CCI.

