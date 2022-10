The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has appointed Reetu Jain, Economic Advisor at the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), as an ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the insolvency regulator.

Jain has been appointed in the place of Shashank Saksena, who superannuated in June this year according to an order by the MCA. She will be the Finance Ministry’s nominee for IBBI Board.