Centre asks edible oil makers not to mention packing temperature details on labels

The Centre has directed the manufacturers, packers and importers of edible oils to declare net quantity in terms of volume and weight on the labels without mentioning the temperature at the time of packing. They have been asked to correct the labelling by January 15, 2023.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry pointed out that since weight of edible oils is different at different temperatures, hence, the players have been advised to pack edible oils without mentioning temperature. It added that this is being done to ensure consumers get correct quantity at the time of purchase.

“Centre has advised the edible oil manufacturers/ packers/ importers to declare net quantity on edible oil etc. in volume without temperature in addition to declaring the same in weight,” it said.

For instance, If the volume is kept fixed at one litre, the weight of soyabean oil will be different at different temperatures. If one litre of soyabean oil is packaged at 21 degree Celsius, the weight will be 919.1 grams and if packaged at 60 degrees Celsius its weight will be 896.2 grams

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 it is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard units of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

As per the provisions made under the rules the net quantity of edible oil or vanaspati ghee needs to be declared either in weight or volume and if declared in volume, then the equivalent weight of the commodity needs to be declared mandatorily, it added

The Ministry said it was observed that manufactures are proactively mentioning temperature while declaring the net quantity in volume.

“The manufacturers/ packers/ importers are declaring net quantity of edible oil etc. in volume mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the units of mass. Few manufacturers were depicting the temperature as high as 600C,” the statement added.

“It has been observed that such declaration of net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. in terms of volume, keeping the volume fixed (for example 1 litre) at different temperatures with mass, which differs, when the packaging mentions a higher temperature,” it added.