Centre drafts Bill to institutionalise mediation process

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Centre has come up with a draft Mediation Bill to institutionalise the mediation process in the country. The Bill aims to “promote, encourage and facilitate” mediation, especially institutional mediation for the resolution of disputes, commercial and otherwise.
It also provides for enforcement of various domestic and international mediation settlement agreements. It creates a body for registration of mediators, and encourages community and online mediation to make mediation an acceptable and cost-effective process. It proposes mediation as a method to resolve disputes among individuals, corporate users, governments, judiciary and lawyers.
The Bill proposes pre-litigation mediation and also safeguards the interest of litigants to approach the judiciary in case an urgent relief is sought. “The successful outcome of mediation in the form of Mediation Settlement Agreement (MSA) has been made enforceable by law. Since the Mediation Settlement Agreement is out of the consensual agreement between the parties, the challenge to the same has been permitted on limited grounds,” said a government release.
The draft Bill defines mediation as “a process, whether referred to by the expression mediation, pre-litigation mediation, online mediation, conciliation or an expression of similar import, whereby parties request a third person or persons (the mediator) to assist them in their attempt to reach an amicable settlement of the dispute”.
The mediation process, according to the draft Bill, protects the confidentiality of the mediation undertaken, and provides for immunity in certain cases against its disclosure.
It also provides for establishment of the Mediation Council of India. “Government of India has been taking various policy initiatives for promotion and strengthening of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms through amendment in existing laws and by enactments, for facilitating quick disposal of disputes, outside of traditional court systems. As a continuation of the exercise, bringing a standalone law on mediation is under consideration,” said the release.
The Bill contemplates the international practice of using the terms ‘conciliation’ and ‘mediation’ interchangeably. The country has to enact a law in mediation on issues of domestic and international mediation as India is a signatory to the Singapore Convention on Mediation.
Chapter six of the Bill talks about online mediation. “Online mediation means conducting mediation, including pre-litigation mediation as defined in this Act, by the use of applications and computer networks but not limited to an encrypted email service, secure chat rooms and conferencing by video or audio mode or both.”
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...