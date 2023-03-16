States will get ₹5,000 crore for the construction of Unity malls and ₹3,000 crore for scrapping old vehicles as incentives under the “Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ in fiscal year 2023-24, beginning April 1.

The said scheme, as announced in the Budget, has a total outlay of ₹1.30 crore. Under this, financial assistance will be provided to the State governments in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan for capital investment projects. The entire amount of ₹1.30 lakh crore will be distributed in eight parts. While the first part has the largest component of ₹1 lakh crore, and that is untied, the distribution of the remaining ₹30,000 crore is subject to completing seven reform initiatives. Unity malls and the scrapping of old vehicles are two of the seven initiatives.

Unity malls

Budget 2023–24 proposed the concept of Unity Malls. In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that States will be encouraged to set up a Unity Mall in their State capital or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital for promotion and sale of their own ODOPs (one district, one product), GI products, and other handicraft products, and for providing space for products of all other States.

Now, the Centre has allocated ₹5,000 crore of special assistance.

Vehicle scrappage

The second element of special assistance tied to an allocation is in line with the Centre’s effort to take out old and unfit private and commercial vehicles based on Scrappage Policy 2021. The policy prescribes fitness tests for personal vehicles after 20 years, while for commercial vehicles, tests are required after 15 years. The vehicles will be scrapped if they fail the fitness test. On the other hand, the policy also provides the owners of the vehicles certain benefits for scrapping their old vehicles. For example, under the new policy, the Centre has advised that States and UTs extend up to a 25 per cent rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

An amount of ₹5,000 crore has been allocated for promoting Children and Adolescents’ Libraries and Digital Infrastructure as announced in Budget. It was prescribed that a National Digital Library for children and adolescents be set up to facilitate the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres, and levels, with device-agnostic accessibility. States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.

Urban planning

Apart from these, an amount of ₹15,000 crore is tied for urban planning reforms; ₹5,000 crore for financing reforms in urban local bodies to make them creditworthy for municipal bonds and for the issue of municipal bonds; and ₹2,000 crore for working on housing for police personnel above or as part of a police station in urban areas. In addition to incentives, there will be incentives for implementing “just-in-time” releases of Centrally Sponsored Scheme funds by the State government.

The Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment was first introduced in 2021–22, and over ₹14,000 crore was given. In FY22, the budget estimate was ₹1 lakh crore, which was lowered to ₹76,000 crore in the revised estimate.