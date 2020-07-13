Centre finalising norms for locations of bulk drug parks

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
The Centre is finalising guidelines which will form the basis for selecting locations for the three upcoming bulk drugs parks and four medical devices parks in the country, which are expected to give Indian pharma manufacturing a fillip.
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda, who heads the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), had a meeting with Finance Minister of Punjab Manpreet Singh Badal in New Delhi regarding this. A request letter was handed over to Gowda, for considering setting up of one of the proposed Bulk Drug Park in Bathinda, Punjab.
Badal said Bathinda has good connectivity, water and land availability, and Punjab hosts some of the biggest USFDA-approved pharmaceutical companies and pharma institutes like NIPER, IISER, AIIMS among others.
In order to encourage domestic production of critical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Key Starting Materials and medical devices, the Union Cabinet on March 12 approved a scheme for development of three bulk drugs and four medical devices parks in which the Centre will extend Grants-in-Aid to States with a maximum limit of ₹1,000 crore per bulk drug park and ₹100 crore per medical device parks.
In addition, the Centre also announced a Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting domestic manufacturing of APIs, KSMs and medical devices across the country.
These schemes will cost the Centre about ₹13,760 crore. The scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks is expected to result in incremental production of bulk drugs worth about ₹46,400 crore, while scheme for promotion of medical device park is expected to increase production of medical devices to ₹68,437 crore.
These schemes will also result in significant generation of jobs, DoP has said.
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...