The Centre has introduced Cinematograph (Amendment ) Bill 2023 in the Parliament, which aims to curb the menace of film piracy as well as revamp age-based certification given by the Central Board.

The amendments will address the issue of unauthorised recording and exhibition of films as well as address the issue of film piracy by transmission of unauthorised copies on the internet. The amendments prohibit any such recording or transmission and attract penalties.

It will also “improve the procedure of certification of films for public exhibition by the Censor Board of Film Certification.” It also aims to improve the categorisation of the certification of the group.

Additional categories

Under this the government plans to add age certfication beyond ‘U’, ‘A’ and ‘UA’. Three additional categories of UA 7+’, ‘UA 13+’ and ‘UA 16+’ will be introduced. The proposed provisions will also empower the Censor Board to sanction separate certificates to a film for exhibition on television and other such media. The proposed amendments also aim to give “perpetual validity” to the certificate obtained from the Censor Board.

The proposed amendments also aim to “harmonise the law with extant executive orders, judicial decisions and other relevant legislations.”

“The proposed amendments would make the certification process more effective, in tune with the present times and comprehensively curb the menace of film piracy and thus help in faster growth of the film industry and boost job creation in the sector,” Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. The bill has been introduced in Rajya Sabha.