The Centre has invited applications for the post of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in the Central Vigilance Commission.

This follows the vacancy that has arisen upon the completion of the tenure of Suresh N Patel, the former Central Vigilance Commissioner, who was sworn in August last year.

The CVC can hold office for a term of four years from the date on which he enters his office or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, according to a note issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The last date for submitting applications for appointment as CVC is February 22, the DoPT has said.

The Central Vigilance Commission consists of a Central Vigilance Commissioner and not more than two Vigilance Commissioners.

A Central Vigilance Commissioner, on ceasing to hold the office, would be ineligible for reappointment in the Commission.

A three-member selection panel headed by the Prime Minister decides on the CVC and vigilance commissioners. The other two members on the panel are the Union Home Minister and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.