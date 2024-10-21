A revamped and upgraded version of the eShram portal, now offering additional features to serve as a ‘One Stop Solution’ for the benefit of unorganised workers, was launched on Monday.

The move would provide seamless access of different Social Security Schemes (12 schemes to begin with) to the unorganised workers registered on the eShram portal.

The primary purpose of the “eShram One Stop Solution” is to simplify the registration process for unorganised workers and facilitate their access to government welfare schemes, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister said after launching the new upgraded version.

“This platform will act as a bridge, connecting the workers to the numerous benefits offered by the government and making the registration process easier and more transparent,” he said.

Speaking at the launch event, Mandaviya emphasised the growing trust in the eShram portal, noting, “Every day, around 60,000 to 90,000 workers are joining the eShram platform, which demonstrates their confidence in this initiative.”

Mandaviya urged all unorganised workers to register on the eShram portal and take advantage of the various welfare schemes designed for their benefit.

He emphasised that onboarding to the platform will enable workers to access a wide range of social security and welfare initiatives launched by the government, aimed at improving their livelihoods and ensuring their well-being.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour, emphasised on the integration of State governments portal with eShram in order to ensure last mile connectivity.

This initiative will also help in ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries, State/ District-wise, she added.

One Stop Solution entails consolidating and integrating data from various Central Ministries/Departments into a single repository as per the recent Budget announcement and 100 days agenda of Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Key welfare schemes such as One Nation One Ration Card, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, National Social Assistance Programme, National Career Service, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan etc. have been integrated with eShram, and onboarding of other welfare schemes is also in progress.

Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said that eShram One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to enable seamless access to various government schemes to the unorganised workers.

She noted that the ongoing exercise of ‘One Stop Solution’ will continue to integrate all Social Security/Welfare Schemes on eShram Portal.

During the first 100 hundred days of new government, several meetings were held with concerned Ministries/Departments to integrate their Social Security/Welfare Schemes with eShram demonstrating a good example of whole of government approach for welfare of unorganised workers.

eShram portal was launched by Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 26, 2021, and more than 30 crore workers have already registered themselves on eShram in a span of 3 years.

