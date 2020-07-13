Centre lifts export ban on textile raw materials for masks, coveralls

The Centre has lifted the prohibition on export of all non-woven fabric used for production of masks and coveralls other than those in the 25-70 GSM (grams per square metre) and melt-blown categories.

In a notification put out on Monday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated that the items will now be freely exportable. Export of non-woven fabric for 25-70 GSM and melt-blown fabric continues to be in the prohibited category, as per the communication.

The DGFT had prohibited exports of textile raw materials for masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) coveralls in March 2020 as it feared that there might be a shortage of the items in the country that was fighting the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

However, after several representations were made to the government from exporters of textile fabric urging that exports be allowed as there was enough raw material for masks and coverall available in the country, the government reversed its earlier decision.

On June 29, the DGFT had allowed export of PPE coveralls subject to a cap 50 lakh units per month.