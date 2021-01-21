Centre likely to give final push to urban housing scheme

The Centre is likely to give a final push to its ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) programme in the Budget as the deadline for the scheme is next year.

The Mission launched in June 2015 intends to provide housing for all in urban areas by 2022.

As per the government data, against the demand of 112.2 lakh houses in Indian cities, the government has sanctioned 109.2 lakh houses of which over 70 lakh houses have been grounded (foundation laid) for construction and work is in various stages. Over 41 lakh houses have been completed till this month.

The Centre provides assistance to the implementing agencies through States and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for providing houses to all eligible families/ beneficiaries against the validated demand for houses.

The Centre, however, faces a major challenge in encouraging States to complete the construction of grounded houses to achieve the target by the next year.

To ensure availability of funds, in addition to budgetary resources, the government has already created National Urban Housing Fund (NUHF) of ₹60,000 crore for raising extra budgetary resources in phases for rapid implementation of the scheme.

Out of the committed central assistance of ₹1,75,737 crore, about 47 per cent (₹82,978 crore) has been released till this month. Over 87 per cent of the released amount has been utilised for construction.

Why the scheme is important?

“In-situ” Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), Affordable Housing in Partnership with the public or private sector and Beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancements are three components of the scheme. The fourth component is the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme that covers economically weaker sections /low income group and middle income group categories in the urban areas.

Housing for the slum dwellers and other people belonging to economically weaker sections in cities was one of the major promises made by the BJP during 2014 elections.

The BJP aims to consolidate its urban voter base by providing houses to the urban poor.