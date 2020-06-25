Centre looking at one-time loan restructuring plan for non-MSME businesses

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The government is actively considering an one-time loan restructuring facility for non-MSME (Medium Small and Micro Enterprises) borrowers who have been badly hit by the pandemic and the resultant disruption.
This was revealed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while participating in a webinar on MSMEs organised by Chennai International Centre (CIC). An “intense engagement” is on with the RBI to come up with such a scheme, she said adding, “There is a lot of stress now”.
The RBI has already offered such a facility for MSMEs and the scheme has already been extended till December.
The demand for an one-time loan restructuring option has gained traction in recent weeks.
Cash flows have been seriously hit as revenues dwindled due to the complete lockdown. Many businesses are worried about meeting their debt obligations once the moratorium is lifted and that their loans could become a non-performing asset. A one-time restructuring will help businesses in these difficult times.
There was also some good news for sole proprietorships. In response to various suggestions from CIC members, the Minister said that the government will consider extending the ₹3 lakh-crore emergency line of credit that is currently offered to MSMEs, to sole proprietorships.
CIC members pointed out that many deserving small businesses which were not partnerships, especially in the road transport sector, were being denied this facility. This, they said, was against the spirit of the scheme.
The Minister denied that private banks were hesitant in disbursing the emergency line of credit to MSMEs. She said public sector banks have disbursed ₹22,197 crore under the scheme while private sector banks have given ₹10,697 crore. She, however, agreed that private sector banks need to pick up the pace of lending on this front.
On interest rates Sitharaman said that the government is talking with banks and RBI on the slow pace of rate-cut transmission. The reasons the banks are offering are not convincing, she said adding “we will come up with a fair solution”.
Earlier in her opening remarks, the Finance Minister called for introspection on how businesses are being currently and on Atmanirbhar Bharat. Taking the example of the pharmaceutical industry, she asked why India, once a major player in the bulk drug space, is today dependent on other countries for nearly 70 per cent of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) needs. There is a huge captive API market.
“We need to introspect,” she said. While the argument of global value chain is sound, what is not valid here is the fact that the dependence is just on one or two countries.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...