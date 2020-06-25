Centre may clarify that no orders issued to target Chinese imports at ports

The Centre is discussing whether it should issue a formal clarification specifying that there have been no orders issued to delay imports from China at the ports through physical checks, following complaints and informal threats of retaliation from the neighbouring country.

“The issue is being discussed by the Department of Revenue and Depart of Commerce, and a clarificatory note may be issued by the former to clarify that the physical checks and holding up of consignments at Chennai and Mumbai ports were one-off cases based on suspicion, and no blanket orders were issued by the government against Chinese imports,” a government official told BusinessLine.

Exporters had got in touch with the Commerce Ministry after receiving information that China was issuing counter-threats of stopping Indian imports at their ports.

“We were told that the checking of consignments at the Chennai port was following information that there were some misdeclarations or some contrabands were being brought in. There were no written instructions by the government that consignments from China should be stopped. There may be a clarification by the government on the matter,” said FIEO President SK Saraf at a press meet on Thursday.

Several complaints of consignments from China being held up at Chennai and Mumbai ports had been pouring in from importers since Monday night. With rising tension between the two countries over the border dispute in Galwan Valley, it is being largely interpreted as a measure to punish the neighbouring country.

Indian handsets and hardware manufacturers have reportedly already reached out to the government stating that the 100 per cent physical examination of Chinese consignments should stop as it was disrupting their supply chain.