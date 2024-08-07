The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on Wednesday signed an agreement to set up a Centre of Excellence in Corporate Forensics.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two institutions to collaborate on enhancing expertise in international arbitration, fraud investigation, data security, cyber security, and anti-money laundering, an official release said.

Tapan Ray, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City said, “This partnership reflects our shared vision for promoting learning and creating a progressive environment for finance and technology, thereby, elevating the GIFT City ecosystem. The establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Corporate Forensics, focusing on cyber forensics, fintech, forensic accounting, and international arbitration, will significantly strengthen expertise within GIFT City. Our joint efforts will ensure that entities in GIFT City have access to top-tier talent and executive knowledge, driving innovation and excellence.”

Professor SO Junare, Campus Director, NFSU-Gandhinagar, said the MoU will spearhead several key initiatives, including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Corporate Forensics. This centre will focus on international arbitration, cyber security, cyber forensics, fintech, and financial forensics.

“Tailored training programmes and skill development initiatives will be designed for entities in GIFT City. The partnership will also promote the exchange of faculty and officers and the organisation of symposia, conferences, workshops, short courses, and research meetings. Joint research, consultancy, and continuing education programmes will be conducted, along with the sharing of information on teaching, student development, and research advancements,” he said.

