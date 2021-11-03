Centre releases ₹17,000 crore as GST compensation to States

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Centre has released ₹17,000 crore to States as compensation for shortfall in GST revenue. This is part of compensation released once in two months on account of revenue shortfall due to shift to the new tax regime.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said that with this, the total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs during 2021-22 so far is ₹60,000 crore. As per the decision of GST Council, back-to-back loan of ₹1.59-lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in the release of GST compensation during the current financial year.
The Centre has estimated the shortfall in GST compensation payable to the States in the current fiscal at ₹2.59-lakh crore, of which about ₹1.59-lakh crore would have to be borrowed this year.
The Centre expects to collect over ₹1-lakh crore through cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods, which will be given to the States to compensate them for the shortfall in revenue arising out of the GST implementation.
GST collection surged to ₹1.30-lakh crore in October, the second highest since its implementation in July 2017.
The highest GST collection of ₹1.41-lakh crore was recorded in April 2021 This is the fourth time in a row when the GST collection was upwards of ₹1-lakh crore. The mop-up from GST was ₹1.17-lakh crore in September 2021.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...