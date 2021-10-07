Centre releases ₹40,000 cr to States/UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Finance Ministry on Thursday released ₹40,000 crore to States and Union Territories (with a Legislature) under the back-to-back loan facility to meet the shortfall in GST compensation.
Under the same arrangement ₹75,000 crore was released in July.
September GST collection at ₹1.17 lakh crore, exceeds pre covid level
“For effective response and management of Covid-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure, all States and UTs have a very important role to play. For assisting the States/UTs in their endeavour, Ministry of Finance has frontloaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY 2021-22 of ₹1.15-lakh crore (more than 72 per cent of the total estimated shortfall for the entire year),” a Finance Ministry statement said. Thursday’s release is funded by the borrowings by the Centre through five-year securities, totalling ₹23,500 crores and two-year securities for ₹16,500 crore issued this financial year, at a weighted average yield of 5.69 per cent and 4.16 per cent, respectively. “No additional market borrowing by the Central Government is envisaged on account of this release, the Ministry said.
GST Council meet: No compensation for States after June; fuel kept out of ambit
It said this release will help the States/UTs plan their public expenditure for improving the health infrastructure and taking up infrastructure projects. Based on the recommendation of by the GST Council, the Centre decided to borrow ₹1.59-lakh crore this in current fiscal year for and release it to States and UTs with Legislature on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to the short release of compensation on account of inadequate amount collected in the Compensation Fund.
This amount is as per the principles adopted for a similar facility in FY 2020-21, where an amount of ₹1.10-lakh crore was released to States under a similar arrangement.
This amount of ₹1.59-lakh crore to be provided to States as back-to-back loan would be over and above the compensation in excess of ₹1-lakh crore (based on cess collection) that is estimated to be released to States/UTs with Legislature during the current financial year.
The sum total, of ₹2.59-lakh crore, is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation accruing in FY 2021-22.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...