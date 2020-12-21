Economy

Centre releases eighth instalment of borrowing to meet GST compensation shortfall

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 21, 2020 Published on December 21, 2020

This is a special arrangement where the Centre borrows from the market and forwards it on back-to-back basis to States

The Centre on Monday released the eighth instalment of ₹6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. This is based on the special arrangement where the Centre borrows from the market and then forwards it on back-to-back basis to the States.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, borrowing of the eighth instalment was done at an interest rate of 4.19 per cent. So far, ₹48,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7 per cent.

The Centre set up a special borrowing window in October to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10-lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the States and UTs. Now, out of ₹6,000 crore raised this week, an amount of ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 States and an amount of ₹483.40 crore to three Union Territories (UTs) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), which are members of the GST Council.

Five States ―Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim ― do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the States choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them mobilise additional financial resources. All the States have been given their preference for Option-I. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of ₹1,06,830 crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 States under this provision.

Table

Resource mobilisation

(₹ in crore)

Name of State / UT

Additional borrowing of 0.50 per cent allowed to States

Amount of fund raised through special window passed on to the States/ UTs

Andhra Pradesh

5,051

1,181.61

Arunachal Pradesh*

143

0.00

Assam

1,869

508.48

Bihar

3,231

1,996.34

Chhattisgarh

1,792

507.78

Goa

446

429.39

Gujarat

8,704

4,715.01

Haryana

4,293

2,225.19

Himachal Pradesh

877

877.91

Jharkhand

1,765

275.85

Karnataka

9,018

6,343.77

Kerala

4,522

1,269.96

Madhya Pradesh

4,746

2,322.35

Maharashtra

15,394

6,124.17

Manipur*

151

0.00

Meghalaya

194

57.19

Mizoram*

132

0.00

Nagaland*

157

0.00

Odisha

2,858

1,954.21

Punjab

3,033

1,841.04

Rajasthan

5,462

1,659.07

Sikkim*

156

0.00

Tamil Nadu

9,627

3,191.24

Telangana

5,017

688.59

Tripura

297

115.80

Uttar Pradesh

9,703

3,071.33

Uttarakhand

1,405

1,184.37

West Bengal

6,787

975.91

Total (A):

106,830

43,516.56

Delhi

Not applicable

2,998.70

Jammu & Kashmir

Not applicable

1,161.60

Puducherry

Not applicable

323.14

Total (B):

Not applicable

4,483.44

Grand Total (A+B)

106,830

48,000.00

* These States have ‘NIL’ GST compensation gap

