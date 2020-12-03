Centre seeks proposals to set up dedicated EPC for technical textiles

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
The Ministry of Textiles has invited proposals for the constitution of a dedicated Export Promotion Council (EPC) for technical textiles.
The decision is significant as there is a lot of untapped potential in the area of technical textiles, as per estimates, and the Indian textiles industry has already demonstrated its abilities by manufacturing large quantities of personal protective equipment kits and N95 masks following the Covid-19 outbreak.
“The exporter associations and trade bodies registered under the Companies Act or the Society Registration Act have been asked to submit proposals for constitution of a dedicated EPC for technical textiles by December 15 2020,” according to an official statement circulated by the Textiles Ministry on Thursday.
The Council shall abide by all directions of the Central government in respect of promotion and development of international trade and would be responsible to promote ITC (HS) lines identified and notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) from time to time, it added.
Technical textiles account for approximately 13 per cent of India’s overall textile and apparel market, and contributes 0.7 per cent to the GDP, as per a study carried out by Invest India earlier this year. “There is a huge potential to fulfil a large demand gap as the consumption of technical textiles in India is still only at 5-10 per cent against 30-70 per cent in some of the advanced countries,” said.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, in its meeting on February 26, 2020, gave its approval to the setting up of a National Technical Textiles Mission with a total outlay of ₹1,480 crore which aims to position the country as a global leader in technical textiles. “The Mission would have a four year implementation period from FY21 to FY24. The constitution of an Export Promotion Council for technical textiles is part of one of the components of the National Technical Textiles Mission,” the statement said.
Technical Textiles are futuristic and are used for various applications ranging from agriculture, roads, railway tracks, sportswear, health on one end to bullet proof jackets, fire proof jackets, high altitude combat gear and space applications.
