Centre shuns crony capitalism in favour of pro-business

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
The Economic Survey lays out the government’s vision of how to promote public welfare by shunning crony capitalism, or as the survey puts it, “pro-crony” policies. It suggests that being pro-business is a far better approach for the government as it doesn’t let companies and businesses form monopolies and survive beyond their sell-by date.
The continuation of companies in the marketplace which have accumulated power and profits because of pro-crony policies destroys value for investors in the economy and impedes the competitive market. This cycle was interrupted when there was a furore after allocations of scarce resources such as spectrum (in the 2G airwave case ) and coal (in the coal allotment case) were audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in 2010.
The Survey makes a case for being pro-business rather than promoting crony capitalism—cornering of returns by fewer people. The use of political connections leads to pro-crony policies and rent-seeking behaviour, like manipulation of public policy to increase profits. Investors in these companies make extra return as a result of these pro-crony policies, benefiting “connected” ( i.e. politically connected) companies.
To explain this, the Survey makes use of brokerage house Ambit’s stock market index of 75 “connected” firms as a proxy for companies that benefited from pro-crony policies. It then uses the companies that form part of this index to measure the investor wealth generated by such companies.
These “connected” companies outperformed the BSE 500 index from 2007 to 2010 by at least 7 percentage points (CAGR). After the CAG’s reports on allocation of scarce resources revealed the extent to which benefits were being accumulated by these “connected” companies, the connected firms stopped outperforming the broader market.
The rent-seeking by “connected” companies breeds inefficiency and allows companies that can’t otherwise survive in the market, the survey says. This happens when institutional checks and balances are weak.
“When opportunities for crony rent-seeking exist, firms shift their focus away from growth through competition and innovation towards building political relationships, thus undermining the economy’s capacity for wealth creation,” says the survey.
Being connected allowed “connected” companies to remain dominant in the marketplace when they should have actually not survived. This way there is no creative destruction of businesses that continue to use old methods and technologies. These companies don’t get displaced from their dominant position in the marketplace because the rules of the market are beneficial to them. This accumulation of wealth in people connected to the political establishment doesn’t serve the purpose of welfare of the general public, measured in terms of returns to investors.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...