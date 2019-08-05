Economy

Centre to auction, allocate coal mines again

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 05, 2019 Published on August 05, 2019

The Ministry of Coal has started the process of auctioning 27 coal mines and allocating 15 mines to developers.

This process is being re-initiated after previous attempts elicited poor response from bidders in view of market conditions.

The allocation of blocks will be restricted to Central and State public sector undertakings.

Private players and central, state public sector undertakings can participate in the auctions.

Of the mines being auctioned, 21 are for the End Use Non-Regulated Sector, allowing bidders to utilise the coal for any industry or project they wish to tie up with before bidding.

Coal from six mines being auctioned will be used for the iron and steel sector.

In case of allotment, five coal mines are for power sector, nine for sale of coal to the open market, similar to commercial coal mining by public sector undertaking companies, and one for the iron and steel sector.

