Centre to improve growth indicators in 115 districts: Amitabh Kant

The Centre has identified 115 aspirational districts to improve their growth indicators in key areas, according to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

“If the country has to grow, we have to make improvements in our standards of education, health and nutrition. In this connection, our corporates also need to work together as an integral part of society,” he said at the inaugural function of a two-day international conference, on ‘Sustainability of Natural Dyes’, organised here by Aranya Natural, Srishti Charitable Trust, supported by Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Kant praised Aranya Natural’s work in creating unique products from waste, which he said are innovative, eco-friendly and fashionable. Aranya has been making a remarkable difference in the lives of differently abled children for the last 25 years, in line with the Tatas’ philosophy of impacting society rather than making a profit, he added.

Srishti’s Managing Trustee Ratna Krishnakumar said: “At Aranya Natural, we pride ourselves on being recognised as a brand that is completely natural and organic. Today, these youngsters, although differently abled, are extremely talented and proudly stand independent on their own feet. Their commitment and enthusiasm have made Aranya what it is today and we are very proud of them.”

At a conference on ‘Sustainability of Natural Dyes’, the speakers discussed many aspects of natural dyes and their importance in future.

Yoshiko Wada, a Japanese textile artist, said it is important that consumers from privileged sections recognise where the materials come from, and the environment and communities in which the products are made. “We need to question whether making things — functional textile or fashion — can be sustained within the fragile network of living organisms and human beings,” she said.

Speaking on circular design (minimising waste, sustainable and continual use of resources), Aditi Shah Aman, textile designer and social-eco entrepreneur, emphasised the importance for designers to address not just the needs of the end users, but also the three dimensions of sustainability — economic development, social progress and development, and environment protection and regeneration.